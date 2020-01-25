د . إAEDSRر . س

A Dubai Resident Has Lost His Beloved Doggo In Mamzar And Needs Your Help In Finding Him

Pet parents can understand just how heartbreaking it is to be separated from your tiny furball friends. So pet mommas and daddas please share the word and let’s get this scared dog back to his owner ASAP!

A Dubai resident has taken to Twitter to share a plea with all his followers and Dubai peeps to keep a lookout for his little Havanese doggo that lost his way in Mamzar, Dubai.

The cute teddy-bear-like dog was reported missing earlier on Friday, January 24 and there is still no trace of the young domestic pet.

The 23–27cm dog is wearing a collar with a dog tag on it (in the shape of a bone), that consists of the owner’s phone number and name 

You can also email the owner of the dog at, Atlootah@gmail.com if you have any information on the whereabouts of his lost pet.

The male Havanese dog is of a fawn colour, is named Chocolate and has incredibly kind eyes

Havanese dogs are quite friendly and not at all aggressive in nature, thus approaching the dog upon finding him won’t cause you any harm

However, please do so gently.

Tweeps have also replied to the plea by sharing some insightful and helpful solutions that owners can utilise to find their missing pets…

Also, for missing pets, Dubai residents are urged to contact the Dubai municipality on 04-289-1114 or visit their facility near Mushrif Park ASAP.

