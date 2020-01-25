A Dubai Resident Has Lost His Beloved Doggo In Mamzar And Needs Your Help In Finding Him
Pet parents can understand just how heartbreaking it is to be separated from your tiny furball friends. So pet mommas and daddas please share the word and let’s get this scared dog back to his owner ASAP!
A Dubai resident has taken to Twitter to share a plea with all his followers and Dubai peeps to keep a lookout for his little Havanese doggo that lost his way in Mamzar, Dubai.
The 23–27cm dog is wearing a collar with a dog tag on it (in the shape of a bone), that consists of the owner’s phone number and name
You can also email the owner of the dog at, Atlootah@gmail.com if you have any information on the whereabouts of his lost pet.
The male Havanese dog is of a fawn colour, is named Chocolate and has incredibly kind eyes
Havanese dogs are quite friendly and not at all aggressive in nature, thus approaching the dog upon finding him won’t cause you any harm
However, please do so gently.