A ‘Funny’ Yet Controversial Video On Coronavirus Is Going Viral In Dubai Amidst Increasing Xenophobia

We are not screaming wolf here, this is for real! One could say it’s a tad bit early to start making jokes on coronavirus, but along with the rapidly spreading and deadly virus came extreme xenophobia against Asian people around the world and even within the UAE’s local communities (a kind of prejudiced and racial behaviour that is not at all tolerated in the UAE). Sometimes humour is the only way to deal with harsh realities and often works as a means to show society a reflection of their behaviour. Thus, a Chinese man reenacted the reactions that Asian people have been typically receiving since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in a comical manner, ‘turning a disadvantage to an advantage’. The less than a minute video which was shared earlier in Feb from a tweep that goes by the name, Sealion has garnered more than 110K views so far and has become quite the topic of debate. With many netizens finding the 53-second video to be absolutely HILAR and relatable, others are calling the video out for being ‘discriminatory’, ‘racist’ and blatantly ‘not funny’.

“The joke in this video is not about the disease! It is a criticism of human behaviour, in a very smart way” The Twitter user that shared the video further added to her thread by mentioning that, “Humour is a great way to criticize,” on which the Twitterverse could not have agreed on more.

It’s interesting to see some comments who found the video racist or not funny. Humor is a great way to criticize! If you cannot understand the difference, don’t look for someone to blame — Sealion (@sealionist) February 9, 2020

Many tweeps commended the video that shows a positive spin on a situation that’s otherwise so negative and prejudicial from the perspective of an Asian man himself