WATCH: A Human Meteor Shower Left Spectators Shook On New Year’s Eve In Downtown Dubai

New Year’s Eve in Dubai is anything but ordinary, that with the record-breaking fireworks, LED and fountain shows, neverending parties and SOOO much more, Dubai is innit to kill it!

HOWEVER, this NYE Dubai tweaked up the norms and kick-started the countdown with an astounding HUMAN METEOR SHOWER. Can you even?!

Onlookers were left astonished for a good couple of minutes on Tuesday, as they witnessed streaks of bright white light whizzing over Sheikh Zayed Road towards the Burj Khalifa and were left guessing as to what just happened or what was it that they just witnessed.