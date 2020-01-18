#IndVsAus Is Trending In Dubai And Here Is A List Of Highlights From Friday’s Action-Packed Match
The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match took place in Rajkot, India on Friday, January 18 where India won the match by 36 runs, thereby levelling three-match series 1-1.
Australian team captain, Aaron Finch further praised the Indian team for their power-packed performance during the second ODI on Friday. Following a 10 wicket loss in the first ODI match on Tuesday, the IndVsAus was a spectacular comeback match for Team India. Australia lost the match as their batsmen were not able to score the required runs.
The nailbiting match on Friday saw a number of surprising yet remarkable performances by members of both the teams on the field. From surpassing records to impressive batting, balling and fielding strokes, the trending India vs Australia match has been the talk of the town over the weekend here in Dubai.
This was surely the #1 highlight! The trio of carefree and excited elderly women dancing away at team India’s victory on Friday was a sight, to say the least
THE FAKING SAGA: 32-year-old Rohit Sharma had fallen prey to a fake throw attempt by Kane Richardson
Rohit Sharma gave it back to the Aussies by reciprocating the same
Sharma later faked a throw of his own that left Steve Smith and Labuschagne confused for a quick second.
Rohit Sharma hit 42 out of 44 balls as he helped India post an enormous total of 340-6
The former captain of the Australian national team, Steve Smith, was praised by fans for his swift ability to score clean shots even with his ‘unconventional batting techniques’
One of the game-changing moments that contributed to India’s win was when Steve Smith was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep has also marked his place as the third-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.
The leg-spinner had also shot a warning to Kohli ahead of their match in Rajkot after getting the Indian captain out four times prior to the second ODI
The versatile cricketer, K. L. Rahul stole the show in the match against Australia and was awarded the Man of the Match
The remarkable performance by KL Rahul was widely praised and appreciated, as the top-order batsman landed himself with the Man of the Match award for his super performance.
KL Rahul smashed 80 runs off 52 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes
The superhuman one-handed catch by Manish Pandey was just the icing to the spectacular match
The Indian fielder (and one of the best on the field in contemporary cricket) dismissed Australia’s opening batsman David Warner with a one-handed screamer.
Virat Kohli became only the 7th player to amass 4000 runs in International Cricket against Australia… #KingKohli
As per reports from the crictracker.