IndVsAus Is Trending In Dubai And Here Is A List Of Highlights From Friday’s Action-Packed Match

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match took place in Rajkot, India on Friday, January 18 where India won the match by 36 runs, thereby levelling three-match series 1-1. Australian team captain, Aaron Finch further praised the Indian team for their power-packed performance during the second ODI on Friday. Following a 10 wicket loss in the first ODI match on Tuesday, the IndVsAus was a spectacular comeback match for Team India. Australia lost the match as their batsmen were not able to score the required runs. The nailbiting match on Friday saw a number of surprising yet remarkable performances by members of both the teams on the field. From surpassing records to impressive batting, balling and fielding strokes, the trending India vs Australia match has been the talk of the town over the weekend here in Dubai.

This was surely the #1 highlight! The trio of carefree and excited elderly women dancing away at team India’s victory on Friday was a sight, to say the least

Dance like no one is watching.

आ तो गरबो छे !#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Rrge8Fxsxt — Rahul Singh (@proudySingh) January 17, 2020

THE FAKING SAGA: 32-year-old Rohit Sharma had fallen prey to a fake throw attempt by Kane Richardson

Rohit Sharma gave it back to the Aussies by reciprocating the same Sharma later faked a throw of his own that left Steve Smith and Labuschagne confused for a quick second.

Rohit Sharma hit 42 out of 44 balls as he helped India post an enormous total of 340-6

#Rohit_Sharma broke the record of Hashim Amla to become the fastest to score 7000 ODI runs as an opener.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2mkEWeknaz — Rukman Dansena (@RukmanDansena1) January 18, 2020

The former captain of the Australian national team, Steve Smith, was praised by fans for his swift ability to score clean shots even with his ‘unconventional batting techniques’

Steve Smith, no matter how unconventional his batting technique may look, always finds the way to score. Effortless 50.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ipdtA3l5ZM — Clark Kent (@AnkitJh60912097) January 17, 2020

One of the game-changing moments that contributed to India’s win was when Steve Smith was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep has also marked his place as the third-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.

Cricket : Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to claim 100 wickets in ODI #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NrAKb0N5uI — IndSamachar (@Indsamachar) January 18, 2020

The leg-spinner had also shot a warning to Kohli ahead of their match in Rajkot after getting the Indian captain out four times prior to the second ODI

Bow down to king Zampa — Harry The Hadeda (@hadedaharry) January 17, 2020

The versatile cricketer, K. L. Rahul stole the show in the match against Australia and was awarded the Man of the Match The remarkable performance by KL Rahul was widely praised and appreciated, as the top-order batsman landed himself with the Man of the Match award for his super performance.

Brilliant knock by KL Rahul 80 off 52 balls propels India to 340 !! #KLRahul #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gKf4bSWKYC — Eye On Sports (@eyeonsportz) January 17, 2020

KL Rahul smashed 80 runs off 52 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes

KL Rahul, batting at No.5, scored 80 off 52 balls at SR of 153.84. Before this, the last time an India batsman scored 50+ at SR of 150+ batting at No. 5 or lower when batting first was in 2013 – Dhoni 62 (38) v Aus at Bengaluru. Top innings from KL down the order! #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2020

The superhuman one-handed catch by Manish Pandey was just the icing to the spectacular match The Indian fielder (and one of the best on the field in contemporary cricket) dismissed Australia’s opening batsman David Warner with a one-handed screamer.

Virat Kohli became only the 7th player to amass 4000 runs in International Cricket against Australia… #KingKohli As per reports from the crictracker.

Legend — cricketranks (@CRI_cricketrank) January 17, 2020

To sum it up, India had an impressive match against Australia on Friday and the next match between the two countries will be on Sunday, 12pm onwards.