A Video Has Been Doing Rounds On Social Media Of A Newborn Baby Girl Left Abandoned At A Washroom In A UAE Park

Earlier last week, a piece of shocking news came to light when a local woman along with her son, discovered an abandoned newborn baby girl left wrapped up in a piece of cloth at a ladies’ washroom of Al Jahli Park, in Al Ain.

A video of this incident was doing rounds on social media, showing the woman holding the infant in her arms and could be heard alerting the authorities about the child.

The Abu Dhabi Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to find the parents of the newborn

The woman who found the child reported to the police that the baby appeared to be of Asian origin based on her appearance.

The infant was later rushed to a nearby hospital in Al Ain, by the local authorities for necessary medical checkups.