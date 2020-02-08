WATCH: An Incredible Moment At Ironman 70.3 Dubai As A Struggling Athlete Was Carried Over The Finish Line

You would have to be living under a rock to have missed all the major ‘Ironman’ buzz over the weekend.

No, this had nothing to do with a ComicCon or an Avengers convention, this Ironman was a top-notch long-distance triathlon race competition that was held at Jumeirah beach, on Friday. Participants gave it their absolute best and pushed themselves to the limit in the enthralling edition of Ironman Dubai on Friday, February 7.

The Ironman 70.3 Dubai 2020 race included a 1.9km swim near Burj Al Arab, followed by a 90km bike ride and ended in a 21.1km run, which saw the winners walk away with the grand prize of AED110,000.