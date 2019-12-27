WATCH: A Video Of A Toddler Getting Into A Bike Accident Is Going Viral And Dubai Folks Are Not Impressed
Rex Chapman, a professional American basketball player shared a video on Thursday, December 26 of what appears to be a 4-5 year old child getting into an accident whilst riding his bike, has already hit 6 million views.
Some people even found the EXTREMELY shocking video of a child ramming into a pole to be funny, although the majority, especially Dubai tweeps called out the parents of the child for negligence and carelessness of not even providing a helmet to their kid.
Parents get ready for a serious cringefest.
How NOT to parent 101! The little child severely slammed into a pole as he lost control over his motorbike
The toddler can be seen sucking on a pacifier as he test drives a miniature sized motorbike.