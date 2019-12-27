WATCH: A Video Of A Toddler Getting Into A Bike Accident Is Going Viral And Dubai Folks Are Not Impressed

Rex Chapman, a professional American basketball player shared a video on Thursday, December 26 of what appears to be a 4-5 year old child getting into an accident whilst riding his bike, has already hit 6 million views. Some people even found the EXTREMELY shocking video of a child ramming into a pole to be funny, although the majority, especially Dubai tweeps called out the parents of the child for negligence and carelessness of not even providing a helmet to their kid. Parents get ready for a serious cringefest.

How NOT to parent 101! The little child severely slammed into a pole as he lost control over his motorbike The toddler can be seen sucking on a pacifier as he test drives a miniature sized motorbike.

Unfortunately, no IQ test required to be a parent….. — VOLrising (@VoLrising) December 25, 2019

People were SHOCKED that a child still on a pacifier was not even given a helmet to wear – when being shown how to ride the bike

But he's got a mouthpiece 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hEyURRS3lj — Santos Paniagua (@Numpy_5) December 26, 2019

Many tweeps were wondering and wondering HARD why a child of ‘that size’ was still using a pacifier

After that collision I'd want one too — IRV EATMAN (@BIGIRVSATX1) December 25, 2019

But the bottom line is that netizens were just NOT impressed nor amused by the kid getting into that (avoidable) accident

Kid is like 4. Shouldn't be neither at this point. — Logan Hayes (@LoganHayes_30) December 26, 2019