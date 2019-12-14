WATCH: An Emirati Shared A Video Of The Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Highlighting His Love For The Nation

Hassan Sajwani, a UAE National shared a tribute for, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on his official Twitter handle.

The video showed a montage of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s sweet and most important moments. The 1-minute video displayed both sides of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s persona, from the serious but warm meetings with other world leaders to the humble and fond encounters that he’s had with children and the youth of the nation that have done the prince proud.