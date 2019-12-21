Think Twice About Heading To The Beach As A Warning Of Rough Seas Throughout The UAE Has Been Announced 

د . إAEDSRر . س

This is getting out of sand!

The National Center of Meteorology shared the tweet on their official Twitter handle illustrating the sea conditions around the end of the Arabian Peninsula.

The advisory message is to warn UAE residents and visitors to be careful if they have plans on heading down to the beach on Saturday.

Waves of up to 4-6 feet in height are forecasted until 6pm on Saturday, December 21

You can also expect a windy day as wind speeds of up to 40 km/h are predicted around coastal areas.

Winter season in Dubai = sunburn free Beach fun all-day

So, with all the upcoming beach plans, residents are being cautioned to check weather updates before heading out to coastal areas around the region.

The NCMS further reported that temperatures in the Jebel Jais mountains at 4:15am on Saturday fell to a chilling 4.8 °C

Brrrrr….

