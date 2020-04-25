Abu Dhabi Residents To Enjoy FREE Public Parking Throughout Ramadan

Abu Dhabi motorists can REJOICE as they will be able to enjoy free public parking throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced that free parking in the capital will be extended during Ramadan until further notice and that all its Customer’s Happiness Centres will remain closed.

ITC is urging all residents to continue taking precautionary measures and follow the guidelines that have been put in place to maintain the utmost safety of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.