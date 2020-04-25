د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Residents To Enjoy FREE Public Parking Throughout Ramadan

Abu Dhabi motorists can REJOICE as they will be able to enjoy free public parking throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced that free parking in the capital will be extended during Ramadan until further notice and that all its Customer’s Happiness Centres will remain closed.

ITC is urging all residents to continue taking precautionary measures and follow the guidelines that have been put in place to maintain the utmost safety of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bus services will resume operating from 6am – 8pm in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region starting from Saturday, April 25

The public is further being urged to adhere to Mawaqif regulations, and are being cautioned to not park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.

