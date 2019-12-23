د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Police Issues Heavy Fines For Allowing Children To Sit In The Car’s Front Seat

PSA to all parents and guardians: Kids under the age of 10 years or less than 145cm of height are not permitted by the UAE law to sit in the front seat of any vehicle.

Although this isn’t new information for most parents, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded residents about the strict safety regulation on their official Twitter handle as a part of their car safety campaign.

The police also reminded parents and caretakers of kids the major safety risks involved if kids are not seated in the backseats and buckled in safely.

The car safety campaign mentions that caretakers who ignore the rule will be issued with a hefty AED400 fine

