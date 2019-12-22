YAAS! Abu Dhabi Toll Gates Will Officially Be Free To All During Off-Peak Hours

It’s the little things like this that give us UAE residents so much joy to read!

The news that will feel too good to be true was announced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday – that the Toll Gate System will be free of charge during off-peak hours.

You will only be charged AED4 during peak timings from 7-9 am and 5-7 pm from Saturday to Thursday. The toll gates are FREE for ALL motorists on Fridays.

Woopieeee! That’s a major score for residents who travel to and from Abu Dhabi on a regular basis.