YAAS! Abu Dhabi Toll Gates Will Officially Be Free To All During Off-Peak Hours
It’s the little things like this that give us UAE residents so much joy to read!
The news that will feel too good to be true was announced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday – that the Toll Gate System will be free of charge during off-peak hours.
You will only be charged AED4 during peak timings from 7-9 am and 5-7 pm from Saturday to Thursday. The toll gates are FREE for ALL motorists on Fridays.
The Toll Gate System in the capital will start operating on four bridges, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta, Musaffah and Sheikh Khalifa bridges
You will be charged AED4 per gate, paying a max of AED16 per day
AED200 a month will be charged to private-owned vehicles, Starting from Jan 2, 2020. The second registered vehicle can be tolled a max of AED150 a month and all other vehicles will have to pay a maximum monthly fee of AED100.
The toll gates are a means to help in reducing the congestion in Abu Dhabi.
Toll charges do not affect: Senior Emiratis over 60 years of age, people of determination, limited-income Emiratis and Emirati retirees
Licenced taxis in Abu Dhabi, tow trucks, public buses and school buses will also be exempted from toll charges in Abu Dhabi.
Motorists that haven’t registered their vehicles yet can do so by, clicking here.
You can register online at a website set up by the ITC, by providing your Emirates ID deets, car license plate info, mobile number and email.