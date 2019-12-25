Proud Moment As Ahmed Al Nasheet Was The Only Arab Personality To Have Attended The Rise Of The Skywalker Premiere In Hollywood
The ever cheerful and full-of-life gaming and lifestyle influencer in this region, Ahmed Al Nasheet (AKA Dvlzgame), did the UAE proud once again and this time on an international scale.
The Arab world is bursting with pride at the dashing creative influencer who represented the GCC region at the premiere of the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker in Hollywood on December 16.
Ahmed Al Nasheet, who has been named as one of the 100 most influential people in the Middle East blasted off to Los Angles for the much buzzing premiere earlier on December 15
The Angry Birds VO artist described the movie and his experience at the premiere as EPIC
Attendees of the premiere were also entertained with a number of photo ops with characters and a chance for party attendees to star in a VFX scene — with stormtroopers.
This pic of Ahmed Al Nasheet and Seth Green is hitting us in Alderaan places… *pun intended*
Deserve this iconic duo we do not!
Stormtroopers taking a much-deserved vacay after entertaining the world with epic Star Wars installations that have spanned for three whole generations like…
As the next Star Wars movie is expected in cinemas on December 16, 2022.