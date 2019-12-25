Proud Moment As Ahmed Al Nasheet Was The Only Arab Personality To Have Attended The Rise Of The Skywalker Premiere In Hollywood

The ever cheerful and full-of-life gaming and lifestyle influencer in this region, Ahmed Al Nasheet (AKA Dvlzgame), did the UAE proud once again and this time on an international scale.

The Arab world is bursting with pride at the dashing creative influencer who represented the GCC region at the premiere of the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker in Hollywood on December 16.