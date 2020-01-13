Artificial Intelligence Fans: HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Launched A New Programme Especially For You

Always been an artificial intelligence AI fanatic? Do you want to see where the world of AI can reach? If you live in the UAE, then you’ve just been granted the chance to attend program just for it, thanks to Dubai’s ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Yes, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently attended the Artificial Intelligence Experts Retreat which brought together 350 AI experts from the public and private sector. Image Credits: Twitter/ @hhshkhmohammed and @dubaimediaaoffice

HH Sheikh Mohammed launched a new program to attract AI talents So if you or anyone you know may be well-informed and skilled in this department, it may be worth passing this on. The new programme’s aims are to have an international lab for AI students in the UAE. The space will serve as a fully-functioning and efficient work environment while providing facilities that help develop new solutions to better work for the community.

The ruler of Dubai says that AI has become an integral part of building the future When speaking of the importance of Artificial Intelligence AI, HH Sheikh Mohammed also added that the UAE is at the forefront of promoting AI to share the future, not just locally but internationally. He believes through and through that this technology will eventually serve as a backbone for the UAE”s future strategy and the further development of the UAE in the next 5o years. In short, AI won’t just be used for help with government-related services but will make lives easier for residents too.