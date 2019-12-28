This Emirate has Launched The ‘Tree Of Tolerance’ Initiative To Sneakily Help Prevent Couples From Getting Divorced

This may be the sweetest thing that you’ll read on the internet today.

The Social Support Centre by the Ajman Police have launched a GENIUS little initiative that helps couples looking to get a divorce re-kindle their relationship and makes the spouses take a step back to re-think their decision of getting a divorce.

The initiative which was launched in May 2019, offers couples a chance to put aside their differences and make a note of something positive about their partner. They then have to hang up the positive messages regarding their spouse on the tree, which is placed in the middle of the centre’s waiting area.