This Emirate has Launched The ‘Tree Of Tolerance’ Initiative To Sneakily Help Prevent Couples From Getting Divorced
This may be the sweetest thing that you’ll read on the internet today.
The Social Support Centre by the Ajman Police have launched a GENIUS little initiative that helps couples looking to get a divorce re-kindle their relationship and makes the spouses take a step back to re-think their decision of getting a divorce.
The initiative which was launched in May 2019, offers couples a chance to put aside their differences and make a note of something positive about their partner. They then have to hang up the positive messages regarding their spouse on the tree, which is placed in the middle of the centre’s waiting area.
The ‘tree’ has helped many couples patch up and has helped reunite several broken families
According to the Gulf News, there was an instance when a husband was asked to write a letter and pin it on the tree before his wife came in for her appointment after the wife came in later, she was asked to read her husband’s message pinned on the tree. The letter written by her husband readout:
“Sorry. This is the least I can say I say to my wife and children. May we never be apart .”
A few days after reading the note, the centre got word that the couple had reunited and no longer wanted to go through with the divorce. *Tears up a little*
Thanks to the ‘Tolerance Tree’ Initiative, it was reported that almost 85 marital disputes were resolved thus far without having ended up at the court
In another instance, the children of a couple that were on the verge of splitting drew sweet family pictures and pictures of their parents holding hands and pinned it to the tree.
After which their parents saw the emotional drawings and decided against the divorce for the happiness of their kids and family.