Akshay Kumar Is Filming In Dubai For 72 Hours And Here Are The Areas You’d Probably Spot Him

One of Bollywood’s living legends, actor Akshay Kumar (otherwise known as Akky), is in town but not for long.

In fact, he’s here for 72 hours (on the dot), to film a song from his upcoming horror-comedy ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, according to Gulf News tabloid!. Known for being part of movies that have shaped India’s pop culture, like Housefull, Boss and Dosti: Friends Forever, Kumar is no stranger to the movie scene and is defo not a stranger to the country, having filmed parts of his blockbuster hit ‘Airlift’ in Ras Al Khaimah years back.

