Dubai And Abu Dhabi’s Rulers Inaugurated Al Wasl Plaza At The Expo Site And It Looks Incredible

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated Al Wasl Plaza, which is to be the main space of the Expo 2020 site. Al Wasl Plaza looks stunning and the two rulers toured along with other royals

Al Wasl Plaza is the ‘beating heart’ of Expo 2020 and HH SheikhMohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, says tens of thousands of employees are working non-stop to make sure Dubai is ready Expectations have been set to make EXPO 2020 the ‘greatest show on earth,’ and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has lauded those who have worked on the project for years.

My brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, and I opened Al Wasl Square, the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai. From this site, we will tell the world the story of UAE, our values & achievements. This land will remain an oasis of coexistence and a meeting place for the people of the world. pic.twitter.com/IJGxhhIFC8 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 29, 2020

More than 190 countries will take part in what’s set to be the largest global gathering in 2020

Main ceremonies will take place at the Al Wasl Plaza once October rolls in