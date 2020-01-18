An International News Agency Has Been Put Under Fire For Linking A Dubai Yacht Accident To Iran Induced Oil Tank Attacks

Earlier on Friday, January 17, a small yacht off the coast of Dubai next to the Burj Al Arab had caught on fire as a result of engine failure and fuel leakage. The fire drew a considerable amount of attention from locals and beach-goers as the thick black smoke billowed all over Jumeirah from the vessel, but was swiftly put out by the Dubai Civil Defence. The news of the fire had caused panic amongst residents as many didn’t know much of the situation and took to social media to post their concerns for the people aboard the vessel and shared pictures of the thick smoke streaming through Kite Beach. The minor boat accident which was quickly taken care of the Dubai officials made it to international headlines for all the wrong (and FAKE) reasons. An Emirati woman and the government media official in the United Arab Emirates, Mona Ghanem Al Marri pointed out how an international news agency was spreading false information about the incident and inciting unnecessary fear and panic amongst readers online.

The international news agency was rigorously criticized for linking the small yacht fire on Friday to oil tank attacks in the region as a result of the US and Iran tensions

Not only is this alarming link illogical, it provokes unnecessary fear and panic among readers. We expect and rely on Reuters to provide proper and verified sources of information and not rely on ill-advised social media reports centered on assumptions. — منى غانم المري (@malmarri) January 17, 2020

The reporting was deemed as irresponsible and unprofessional as the information was reported without links to any sources, proof or evidence

This can only be characterised as irresponsible and fear-mongering journalism. The link is not even tenuous: it is unfounded, illogical and purely based on innuendo. — Adam Malouf FAICD (@adammalouf) January 17, 2020

Netizens also referred to the sort of fake news reporting as ‘media terrorism’ as it stirs superfluous fear and panic amongst the general public

I would call this media terrorism , spreading fear, effecting people’s life and peace — Alanoud Alhashmi (@AlAnoud_Intlist) January 18, 2020

Tweeps also accused the news agency of taking advantage of the present tensions in the region to gain more readership as a form of click-bait

It was a normal fire which could happened any where in the world but because it's Dubai they must add some if the spices to get more readers.

This is so cheap @Reuters — دار زايـــــــــد 🇦🇪 (@halameer78) January 17, 2020

In today’s time… a single GIF is worth a thousand words: