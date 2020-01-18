د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

An International News Agency Has Been Put Under Fire For Linking A Dubai Yacht Accident To Iran Induced Oil Tank Attacks

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Earlier on Friday, January 17, a small yacht off the coast of Dubai next to the Burj Al Arab had caught on fire as a result of engine failure and fuel leakage. The fire drew a considerable amount of attention from locals and beach-goers as the thick black smoke billowed all over Jumeirah from the vessel, but was swiftly put out by the Dubai Civil Defence.

The news of the fire had caused panic amongst residents as many didn’t know much of the situation and took to social media to post their concerns for the people aboard the vessel and shared pictures of the thick smoke streaming through Kite Beach.

The minor boat accident which was quickly taken care of the Dubai officials made it to international headlines for all the wrong (and FAKE) reasons. An Emirati woman and the government media official in the United Arab Emirates, Mona Ghanem Al Marri pointed out how an international news agency was spreading false information about the incident and inciting unnecessary fear and panic amongst readers online.

The international news agency was rigorously criticized for linking the small yacht fire on Friday to oil tank attacks in the region as a result of the US and Iran tensions

The reporting was deemed as irresponsible and unprofessional as the information was reported without links to any sources, proof or evidence

Netizens also referred to the sort of fake news reporting as ‘media terrorism’ as it stirs superfluous fear and panic amongst the general public

Tweeps also accused the news agency of taking advantage of the present tensions in the region to gain more readership as a form of click-bait

In today’s time… a single GIF is worth a thousand words:

ALSO READ: Three Victims Have Been Rescued From The Fire That Erupted On A Boat In Dubai Friday Afternoon

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?