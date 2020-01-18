An International News Agency Has Been Put Under Fire For Linking A Dubai Yacht Accident To Iran Induced Oil Tank Attacks
Earlier on Friday, January 17, a small yacht off the coast of Dubai next to the Burj Al Arab had caught on fire as a result of engine failure and fuel leakage. The fire drew a considerable amount of attention from locals and beach-goers as the thick black smoke billowed all over Jumeirah from the vessel, but was swiftly put out by the Dubai Civil Defence.
The news of the fire had caused panic amongst residents as many didn’t know much of the situation and took to social media to post their concerns for the people aboard the vessel and shared pictures of the thick smoke streaming through Kite Beach.
The minor boat accident which was quickly taken care of the Dubai officials made it to international headlines for all the wrong (and FAKE) reasons. An Emirati woman and the government media official in the United Arab Emirates, Mona Ghanem Al Marri pointed out how an international news agency was spreading false information about the incident and inciting unnecessary fear and panic amongst readers online.