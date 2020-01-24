Dubai To Expect Another Rainy Weekend As A Result Of Cloud Seeding This Friday And Saturday

د . إAEDSRر . س

Parts of the UAE are set for yet another cold, wet and rainy weekend. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the partly cloudy skies across the emirates on Friday may result in rainfall and a decrease in temperatures across various regions in the UAE.

Temperatures are predicted to drop to 21°C in Abu Dhabi and 20°C in Dubai this weekend.

The NCM has also confirmed that the rainy weekend in the UAE is a result of cloud seeding and is expected to last the entire weekend, especially across areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Parts of Dubai have already started experiencing light to moderate showers

Relative humidity will be increasing by Friday night into Saturday morning – leading to heavy fog and mist formations

Motorists are being urged to take EXTRA precaution whilst driving during hours of low visibility.

Rains have already lashed out in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain since late Thursday night

The NCM reported that the lowest temperature recorded over the country on Friday morning was, 8.2 °C in the Jebel Jais Mountains around 6 am

Wind speeds are also expected to reach a high of 45kmph by coastal and mountainous regions

