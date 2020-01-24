Dubai To Expect Another Rainy Weekend As A Result Of Cloud Seeding This Friday And Saturday

Parts of the UAE are set for yet another cold, wet and rainy weekend. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the partly cloudy skies across the emirates on Friday may result in rainfall and a decrease in temperatures across various regions in the UAE.

Temperatures are predicted to drop to 21°C in Abu Dhabi and 20°C in Dubai this weekend.

The NCM has also confirmed that the rainy weekend in the UAE is a result of cloud seeding and is expected to last the entire weekend, especially across areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.