An Emirates Luxury Resort Was Evacuated For The Australia Bush Fires
Bush fires, unlike Australian residents have seen before, are raging across New South Wales.
Homes and towns have been abandoned and residents are fleeing towards the safety of beaches as smoke plumes the size of Europe have resulted in cities experiencing some of the worst air pollution in the world.
14.5 million acres have burned, and it’s been reported that 480 million animals have been affected. This is just the beginning of bushfire season and residents fear for what’s to come.
The magnitude of the devasting effects of the fires is not yet known
Take a moment to read this tweet to understand the magnitude of the natural disaster.
The fires here in Australia are so awful, it’s hard to find someone that’s not effected by them in someway.
Over 6.3 Million hectares (24,000 sq mi) burnt so far
2500 buildings destroyed
500 million+ animals have died
25 lives lost
Thousands evacuated#AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/W64JxlvNyN
— James Turner (@JamesTurnerYT) January 5, 2020
You can support disaster relief by helping an emergency relief fund
Red Cross has been on the ground since July – more information on how you can support the emergency services here.
One & Only Wolgan Valley is the first hotel in the world to get carbon neutral certification, the entire resort was forced to evacuate before the holidays
Owned by the Dubai Emirates Group, the luxury resort is located in the World Heritage-listed Greater Blue Mountains and surrounded by tranquil Australian scenery, some of which was damaged due to the fires.
Thankfully, the resort announced immediate danger has passed in the area, and it will reopen
“In recent weeks we have continued to liaise closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service, who have worked hard to control the fire activity in and around Wolgan Valley. We recognise and thank them for their efforts. While the immediate danger has now passed and the Resort structures have not been impacted, the landscape and hiking trails around the resort are undergoing some necessary remedial works in preparation for us to begin welcoming guests again. The safety of guests and colleagues has been our top priority throughout.
We are happy to confirm that Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley will resume normal operations on Monday, 20 January 2020.”
Image credits: Main image: L: James Turner, Twitter, r: sh_widjaja, Instagram