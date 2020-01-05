An Emirates Luxury Resort Was Evacuated For The Australia Bush Fires

Bush fires, unlike Australian residents have seen before, are raging across New South Wales.

Homes and towns have been abandoned and residents are fleeing towards the safety of beaches as smoke plumes the size of Europe have resulted in cities experiencing some of the worst air pollution in the world.

14.5 million acres have burned, and it’s been reported that 480 million animals have been affected. This is just the beginning of bushfire season and residents fear for what’s to come.

The magnitude of the devasting effects of the fires is not yet known

Take a moment to read this tweet to understand the magnitude of the natural disaster.