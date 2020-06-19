Bank Scam: UAE-Based Bank Rolls Out A Campaign To Warn Residents Against Data Fraud Schemes

Dubai Police have repeatedly issued multiple advisories warning consumers to refrain from sharing their personal and bank account details or forwarding funds online to people they don’t know. UAE residents and locals have also been urged to ensure their personal data is protected while using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and such.

Moreover, UAE Banks Federation has rolled out a campaign that warns residents against fraud schemes, fake callers and anonymous entities who will try various tricks to extort your money.

UAE Banks Federation has released a list of precautionary information on a number of common frauds that despondently take place on a regular basis:

ATM fraud Data privacy fraud Email fraud Fund transfer fraud Lottery fraud Magic ink fraud Phone fraud SIM card swap fraud

For more information on this, click here.