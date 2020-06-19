Bank Scam: UAE-Based Bank Rolls Out A Campaign To Warn Residents Against Data Fraud Schemes
Dubai Police have repeatedly issued multiple advisories warning consumers to refrain from sharing their personal and bank account details or forwarding funds online to people they don’t know.
UAE residents and locals have also been urged to ensure their personal data is protected while using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and such.
Moreover, UAE Banks Federation has rolled out a campaign that warns residents against fraud schemes, fake callers and anonymous entities who will try various tricks to extort your money.
UAE Banks Federation has released a list of precautionary information on a number of common frauds that despondently take place on a regular basis:
- ATM fraud
- Data privacy fraud
- Email fraud
- Fund transfer fraud
- Lottery fraud
- Magic ink fraud
- Phone fraud
- SIM card swap fraud
For more information on this, click here.
From data breach to a SIM card swap fraud, here are some common ways you can safeguard your personal details and prevent yourself from falling victim to scammers and fraudsters.
- Limit the information you share on social media platforms.
- Do not keep any personal details such as your phone number, date of birth visible for all on social media.
- Create strong & complex passwords and change them frequently.
- Never use the same password across all applications.
- Always use a secure internet connection and trusted computer for accessing online banking facilities.
- Do not download unknown apps and if you do so, do not allow them access to your contacts, photos, any other access which it may ask for.
- Format your old PC/Mobile, before discarding it.
- Do not respond to unsolicited calls or text messages asking for your sensitive information. Your bank will never ask for your confidential details over the phone.
- If your service provider confirms no network outage and/or issuance of replacement SIM card, register a complaint with the service provider and check your bank account immediately.
- Regularly check your bank statements and transaction history for any irregularities.
- Never reveal answers to your “security questions” to anyone.
For more info on how to safeguard yourself from telecom service scams and data privacy related frauds, click here.