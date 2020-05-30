Calm Thy’self Because A Popular Dubai Beach Sports Bar Is All Set To Reopen On Sunday

Beachgoers, this is some pretty exciting news that you’re about to read!

With Dubai being back in business, so are most of the major beaches and parks around the city.

Although, Dubai peeps have been restlessly awaiting the reopening of the region’s top sports bar; Barasti Beach! …And it’s safe to say that from Sunday, May 31 your wait will OFFICIALLY be over.

Barasti Beach has been closed for nearly two months now, and with official approval from the Dubai authorities the beach is all set to welcome you back with meticulous safety and precautionary arrangements in place