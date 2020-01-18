OFFICIAL: The Best And Worst Government Service Centres In Dubai Have Been Announced

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council made the announcement of the best and worst government service centres in Dubai on Saturday, January 18, via his official Twitter account.

The Dubai government had previously announced in September of 2019 that all results of the level of performance in Dubai government departments will be made transparent to the public, in order to enhance the services provided to the residents in Dubai.

Shaikh Hamdan has further congratulated the three top-performing sectors and has mentioned that he is looking forward to the development of the underperforming sectors.