The Mad Respect Between Hip Hop Guru Big Hass And LL Cool J On Their Unexpected IG Live CANNOT Go Ignored
The hip-hop scene around the world right now is not like it used to be a minute ago, artists are now more supportive of each other than ever before, there’s a lot more gratitude, honesty and genuine respect for each other.
A clear indication of this is straight-up the convo that the Arab hip-hop guru, Hassan Ahmad Dennaoui, AKA Big Hass recently had with the American rapper, James Todd Smith, better known by his stage name LL Cool J during the latter’s new insta segment ‘Real people real conversations.’
Big Hass trying to keep it cool whilst spontaneously LIVE with LL Cool J is literally the fangirl inside us ALL!!
The Saudi Host can be heard saying, “I am shivering right now… I salute you my brother,” making his admiration for the American artist heard loud ‘n’ clear during their short interaction.
Big Hass shared the LIVE IG segment on his official Twitter handle and captioned it,
“THE LEGENDARY @llcoolj was live on IG earlier! It’s 5 am in Dubai! Was watching him, how humble he is, how everyone he talked to felt great! Then I found myself on LIVE WITH HIM!!!”
LL Cool J is making the most out this quarantine season and is connecting with his fans like no other with his unique, ‘Real people real conversations’ segment! Where the artist goes LIVE on Instagram and accepts random people to have REAL conversations with!
RESPECT!