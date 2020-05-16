The Mad Respect Between Hip Hop Guru Big Hass And LL Cool J On Their Unexpected IG Live CANNOT Go Ignored 

The Mad Respect Between Hip Hop Guru Big Hass And LL Cool J On Their Insta Live CANNOT Go Ignored

The hip-hop scene around the world right now is not like it used to be a minute ago, artists are now more supportive of each other than ever before, there’s a lot more gratitude, honesty and genuine respect for each other.

A clear indication of this is straight-up the convo that the Arab hip-hop guru, Hassan Ahmad Dennaoui, AKA Big Hass recently had with the American rapper, James Todd Smith, better known by his stage name LL Cool J during the latter’s new insta segment ‘Real people real conversations.’