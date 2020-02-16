A Bitter Man Dosed His Ex-Fiance’s Cars With Liquid Solvent Outside Her Home In Al Quoz

A man has been arrested in Dubai after reportedly damaging three cars belonging to his ex and her family in Al Quoz. The accused was reportedly enraged after his ex told him off and said: “I owe you nothing!” following a fight over money and gifts she refused to return after they broke off their engagement.

The man was arrested for destruction after Police tracked him to a park nearby

The force responded to a report filed by the family about the mysterious damages. Their cars had been parked outside their home in Al Quoz according to Brigadier Abdullah Khadem bin Suroor. He added, “The CCTV footage of the victims’ residence showed masked perpetrators on motorcycles pouring chemical liquids over the cars before fleeing the crime scene.”

The Police used the latest technology to identify the man in a public place, he fit the criminal profile and was wearing the same distinctive clothing spotted in the CCTV footage.