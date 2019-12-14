B-Town’s Veteran Actor Govinda Was In Dubai And Fans Could Not Keep Calm Over The Arrival Of The OG Hero No.1

The ultimate Bollywood comic actor and the Hero No.1 of our hearts is right here in Dubai lads and lasses. Govinda, B-town’s OG descended to Dubai earlier this weekend for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a Brands4U outlet at Oasis Mall on Friday, December 13.

The 90’s hitmaking machine who used to kill it in his time with his unmatched comic timings and unique dialogue delivery skills is best known for his chart-topping blockbusters such as Partner, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and ofc, Hero No 1.

Let’s hope that the self-made Indian actor will be indulging in some sightseeing after fulfiling his commitments (so that there’s hope for us mere mortals to run into the legend)