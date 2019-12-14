B-Town’s Veteran Actor Govinda Was In Dubai And Fans Could Not Keep Calm Over The Arrival Of The OG Hero No.1
The ultimate Bollywood comic actor and the Hero No.1 of our hearts is right here in Dubai lads and lasses. Govinda, B-town’s OG descended to Dubai earlier this weekend for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a Brands4U outlet at Oasis Mall on Friday, December 13.
The 90’s hitmaking machine who used to kill it in his time with his unmatched comic timings and unique dialogue delivery skills is best known for his chart-topping blockbusters such as Partner, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and ofc, Hero No 1.
Let’s hope that the self-made Indian actor will be indulging in some sightseeing after fulfiling his commitments (so that there’s hope for us mere mortals to run into the legend)
‘When Hero No.1 meets Fan No.1’
The award-winning actor met up with the Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, Yaqoub Bu Abdullah – who shared to be a huge fan of Govinda’s work and even made a reference to one of the actor’s famous movie titles in his caption.
Govinda also met up with the lovely Editor of Filmfare ME, Manju Ramanan earlier this weekend
The stellar editor praised the seasoned actor of being, ‘warm, endearing, philosophical and fun’.
Fans were super duper thrilled upon meeting the prolific Bollywood actor
Govinda also took the time and clicked away a bunch of selfies with enthusiastic fans at the opening of the store.