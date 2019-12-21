Adorable Pictures Of Bollywood’s All-Celeb Family Vacationing In Dubai Is Literally The Cutest Thing You’ll See On The Net

B-town’s power fam, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were all vacationing in Dubai over the last couple of days and the Bollywood biggies seemed to have had a splendid time with their kiddos. Dubai marked the director and producer Ekta Kapoor’s son, Ravi’s first-ever foreign trip and what better place to have your first international trip other than Du-baee!? Ekta’s bro, Actor Tushar Kapoor was part of the gang-gang and was enjoying the city and its attractions with his son, Laksshya Kapoor.

It’s safe to say that the Kapoor fam is totally Lovin Dubai… A lil self-promotion there.

You can see little Ravie all cute and enjoying the BEAUT scenic views from the Palm Jumeirah

Pehle time phoren trip! ❤️🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/Nz9CurAlJG — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 14, 2019

The daddy cool and actor of Golmaal shared pics of the precious time he spent with his son at PlayTown Dubai

