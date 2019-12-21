د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Adorable Pictures Of Bollywood’s All-Celeb Family Vacationing In Dubai Is Literally The Cutest Thing You’ll See On The Net

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

B-town’s power fam, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were all vacationing in Dubai over the last couple of days and the Bollywood biggies seemed to have had a splendid time with their kiddos.

Dubai marked the director and producer Ekta Kapoor’s son, Ravi’s first-ever foreign trip and what better place to have your first international trip other than Du-baee!?

Ekta’s bro, Actor Tushar Kapoor was part of the gang-gang and was enjoying the city and its attractions with his son, Laksshya Kapoor.

It’s safe to say that the Kapoor fam is totally Lovin Dubai…

A lil self-promotion there.

You can see little Ravie all cute and enjoying the BEAUT scenic views from the Palm Jumeirah

The daddy cool and actor of Golmaal shared pics of the precious time he spent with his son at PlayTown Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on

With all the many international stars that Dubai has seen lately, it’s no secret that Dubai is the top destination for any and all celeb getaways

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?