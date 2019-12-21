Adorable Pictures Of Bollywood’s All-Celeb Family Vacationing In Dubai Is Literally The Cutest Thing You’ll See On The Net
B-town’s power fam, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were all vacationing in Dubai over the last couple of days and the Bollywood biggies seemed to have had a splendid time with their kiddos.
Dubai marked the director and producer Ekta Kapoor’s son, Ravi’s first-ever foreign trip and what better place to have your first international trip other than Du-baee!?
Ekta’s bro, Actor Tushar Kapoor was part of the gang-gang and was enjoying the city and its attractions with his son, Laksshya Kapoor.
It’s safe to say that the Kapoor fam is totally Lovin Dubai…
A lil self-promotion there.