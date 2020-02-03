Burj Khalifa Lit Up To Show Solidarity With China With The Outbreak Of The Coronavirus

The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, illuminated with a LED show for China on Sunday night to mark the country’s solidarity with China during its battle with the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak first came to prominence after the first initial reports said the virus had spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan. At the time of this writing, the virus has already infected about 14,380 people and has killed at least 304.

Image Credits: Instagram @wolnerchris and @burjkhalifa

Burj Khalifa lit up on Sunday night strengthening UAE-China relations