Burj Khalifa Lit Up To Show Solidarity With China With The Outbreak Of The Coronavirus
The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, illuminated with a LED show for China on Sunday night to mark the country’s solidarity with China during its battle with the novel coronavirus.
The outbreak first came to prominence after the first initial reports said the virus had spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan. At the time of this writing, the virus has already infected about 14,380 people and has killed at least 304.
Image Credits: Instagram @wolnerchris and @burjkhalifa
Burj Khalifa lit up on Sunday night strengthening UAE-China relations
“Stay strong, Wuhan”
The characters displayed on the LED said, “Stay strong, Wuhan” Several landmark buildings in the UAE showcased their support for China during this time by illuminating the Chinese flag and words of support.
The official account posted the image of the tribute, saying “#BurjKhalifa lights up in support for #Wuhan in these difficult times. Stay strong, Wuhan.”