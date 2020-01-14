Cool! Dubai Residents Can Now Suggest New Bus Routes Through The RTA App

Are you a resident in Dubai? One who takes the bus almost every day?

Then you might want to hear this.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), residents can now design and propose new routes via the RTA Dubai smart app.

Want a new RTA bus route? Tell them on the app

So basically, if you’ve been thinking how nice it’d be for a bus route to be added to help ease your daily commute- suggestions are more than welcome on the app. RTA is even asking residents to help modify the existing ones, and it’ll take votes on the proposals before they’re put in place. This incredible initiative is being introduced to add to the users’ satisfaction and happiness levels.