BREAKING: Residents In Shock After Small Car Fire Erupts In JLT This Afternoon

A car fire erupted in JLT, Cluster I shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

Local security made an effort to extinguish the blaze using fire extinguishers as plumes of smoke engulfed the area before emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and calmed the blaze.

The reason for the fire is unclear and it was under control before 3pm. Residents at the scene saw one car on fire, and it looks like no other cars were damaged. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Local security first used fire extinguishers to calm the blaze before emergency services arrived to the scene

Scenes in JLT Cluster I during the busy lunch period this afternoon

