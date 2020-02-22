Dubai Has 0 Chill: As The Cast Of ‘Friends’ To Reunite For A One-Off Special After 15 Years

OHH MY GAHWWDD! It’s FINALLY happening you guyss!!! Pinch yourselves, cus this ain’t no dream or a rumour! The long-awaited and much prayed for Friends reunion was officially announced by HBO Max for a one-off special and NO, Dubai can not stay calmeth right now. The announcement was made on Saturday on the official social media handles of HBO Max, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox. The entire cast of the ICONIC American sitcom will be coming together after what seems like decades (only 15 years though) for an unscripted special, which will be aired on the HBO Max streaming service later this year after it’s launch in May. A date is yet to be announced.

The one where they got back together! Lisa Kudrow makes it official with a photo of the cast from the 1990s and a caption reading: “It’s happening”

Rumours of the reunion gained momentum once again after Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie with the cast of Friends on her IG last October

