It’s Raining In Parts Of The UAE And There Is A Chance That It Will Drizzle In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

With the heat rolling in, the UAE has once again attempted to cool down the weather with the help of the infamous ‘cloud seeding’.

Thus, weather conditions this week will most likely be breezy and sunny with a chance of some clouds that could ring in light showers of rain throughout the smart city.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents may experience light rainfall on Saturday in the afternoon and evening when the temperatures are predicted to drop two degrees to 26°C from 28°C.