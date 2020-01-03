Chiara Ferragni And Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Set Temperatures Soaring High While On Their Dubai Vacay
A number of international celebs and sportsmen were spotted around the UAE this week but the two that grabbed the maximum eyeballs were Chiara Ferragni And Hardik Pandya.
The Italian blogger and Indian cricketer descended on Dubai with their significant others to ring in the new decade in an ultra-chic fashion.
India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya got engaged on New Year’s Day to the Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic, while Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez came down as a fam to vacay in the exotic city of gold.
Hardik Pandya got engaged to beau Natasa Stankovic on January 1 in Dubai, making headlines errawhere
Leave it to cricketers to know how to propose in style! The duo shared pictured from their engagement aboard a yacht that was cruisin’ along the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah coastline.
The Serbian actress can be seen flaunting her engagement ring alongside Hardik Pandya in these adorbs pics.
Many Indian celebs and colleagues poured in their wishes for the newly engaged couple
Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team also congratulated his teammate on the announcement of their engagement.
Italian fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez also got fans in a stir with their vacay pics from Dubai
The Italian fashion designer and blogger, Chiara Ferragni spent the New Years with her hubby and fam in Dubai, where she shared some banging pics from the city on her social media handles.
Chiara Ferragni also gots fans obsessing over these sizzling pics of the designer with her sisters
Along with spending time with her famous rapper husband, she also spent quality time with her sisters, Francesca Ferragni and Valentina Ferragni in Dubai this New Year.