Chiara Ferragni And Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Set Temperatures Soaring High While On Their Dubai Vacay

A number of international celebs and sportsmen were spotted around the UAE this week but the two that grabbed the maximum eyeballs were Chiara Ferragni And Hardik Pandya.

The Italian blogger and Indian cricketer descended on Dubai with their significant others to ring in the new decade in an ultra-chic fashion.

India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya got engaged on New Year’s Day to the Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic, while Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez came down as a fam to vacay in the exotic city of gold.