OPINION: China Banning The Consumption Of Wild Animals After The Deadly Covid-19 Outbreak Was Long Overdue

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan, China has currently infected MORE than 100,000 people around the world (with nearly 30 cases reported here in the UAE) and killed over 3,000 people.

China has been treading a tightrope with the outbreak of Covid-19, as the virus has affected China’s population and economy the most. The epidemic which was reported to have started at a wildlife market in Wuhan has rapidly spread across the globe and in light of the recent situation, China has imposed a strict ban on the consumption and farming of wild animals.

This type of animal-to-human virus jump has happened before! Previously, in 2003, the trade and consumption of the nocturnal mammal, civets (used in the popular Chinese dish, ‘dragon-tiger-phoenix’ soup) were discovered to the link between the SARS virus and humans.

Allowing wildlife animals into the everyday diets of humans and turning them into delicacies has led the world into unchartered territories

Future outbreaks can only get worse if the source of such diseases is not nipped in the bud from now itself.

Because bacteria can learn to adapt and (after making the jump to humans) if bacteria eventually evolve to become immune to antibiotics then the world will face a serious and quite possibly uncontrollable pandemic on their hands.