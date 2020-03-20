CloudSeeding: Stay Indoors If You’re Not Already Because The UAE Is Expecting More Rain Over The Weekend

UAE residents have been advised to stay indoors and social distance themselves, in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and now there will be no excuse to not do so because the UAE is all set to welcome a rainy weekend.

The National Center of Meteorology has forecasted that parts of the UAE, especially Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm al Quwain can expect light, scattered rainfall that may persist until Monday. This is the result of cloud seeding that’s been induced to seed the convective clouds and enhance rainfall in the region.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 31°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a light, pleasant breeze persisting throughout the evenings, over the weekend.