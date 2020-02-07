Sheikh Hamdan Announces Code Of Conduct And Ethics For All Public Sector Workers In Dubai

On Thursday, February 6, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council publically announced the newly approved code of conduct and ethical standards for Dubai government employees.

This new decree was decided on during the council’s meeting, chaired on Thursday by Shaikh Hamdan, in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and first deputy of the council. Shaikh Hamdan approved the list of guidelines that public ALL sector employees must abide by whilst on duty.

Under the official directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai government will aim to develop laws and regulations that enable public sector employees to perform their duties in accordance with the highest international standards.