Sheikh Hamdan Announces Code Of Conduct And Ethics For All Public Sector Workers In Dubai

On Thursday, February 6, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council publically announced the newly approved code of conduct and ethical standards for Dubai government employees.

This new decree was decided on during the council’s meeting, chaired on Thursday by Shaikh Hamdan, in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and first deputy of the council. Shaikh Hamdan approved the list of guidelines that public ALL sector employees must abide by whilst on duty.

Under the official directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai government will aim to develop laws and regulations that enable public sector employees to perform their duties in accordance with the highest international standards.

The code of conduct and ethical standards document main objectives are to protect employee rights, create a safe work environment free of any and all discrimination, and provide mechanisms to address grievances

Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti and Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi were present during the approval of the document

The aim of the code of conduct and ethical standards document is to protect employee rights as well as support human capital and set the framework to improve performances.

