The Filipina Worker Death Was Not Related To The Coronavirus

ABSCBNNews reported a Filipina domestic worker died, however, the strain of the coronavirus has yet to be confirmed. (An important point as an earlier strain of the virus is deemed less harmful to the public.) Filipina news outlets and

UAE reports have clarified this is not a case of the Coronavirus, according to Gulf News

The original news was reported by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III. He added the women had been working in the UAE for 28 years, the report did not specify the strain of the disease.