BREAKING: The First Case of Coronavirus In The UAE Has Been Confirmed

The first case of coronavirus in the UAE has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MoHap). Multiple reports say that it was a family coming from Wuhan to the UAE.

In an official statement made on Wednesday, the ministry mentioned the health of those infected is stable and currently being observed medically.

The Ministry stresses that epidemiological investigation centres in the UAE are working fast to report any cases of the virus

MoHAP emphasised, however; that the ‘general health condition is not a cause for concern.’ The Ministry also confirmed that it is coordinating with health authorities and the concerned authorities in the country and taken ‘all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.’