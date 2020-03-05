د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus: Friday Prayers Will Not Take Longer Than 10 Minutes

Imams of mosques will have to cut the Friday prayers to no longer than 10 minutes, as advised by The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

In the wake of Covid-19 coronavirus precautions, the authority has asked Imams to read only two verses of the Holy Quran, without exceeding 10 minutes.

The announcement was also followed by ways people could reduce the possibility of spreading the virus, adding that prevention is better than cure.

