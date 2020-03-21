Covid-19: Check To See If Your Street Is Included In Dubai’s 11-Day Massive Sterilisation Drive

The Dubai Municipality (DM) has launched a massive 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday.

The disinfection drive will be sterilizing at least 95 densely-populated streets, roads and many interior lanes in the emirate, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The deadly virus has already affected 140 people in the UAE, with 107 active cases, 31 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Local authorities have repeatedly assured the UAE residents and citizens that the country has a comprehensive health system to protect its people and keep the spread of coronavirus at bay. Moreover, the authorities have been regularly urging the public to practise proper hygiene by frequently washing their hands, as well as covering their face when coughing or sneezing and to observe social distancing to curb the spread of the infection.