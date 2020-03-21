Covid-19: Check To See If Your Street Is Included In Dubai’s 11-Day Massive Sterilisation Drive
The Dubai Municipality (DM) has launched a massive 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday.
The disinfection drive will be sterilizing at least 95 densely-populated streets, roads and many interior lanes in the emirate, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The deadly virus has already affected 140 people in the UAE, with 107 active cases, 31 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Local authorities have repeatedly assured the UAE residents and citizens that the country has a comprehensive health system to protect its people and keep the spread of coronavirus at bay. Moreover, the authorities have been regularly urging the public to practise proper hygiene by frequently washing their hands, as well as covering their face when coughing or sneezing and to observe social distancing to curb the spread of the infection.
The Municipality has advised residents to keep off the streets and not to crowd around at the worksites during the disinfection drive
The sanitization will be carried out using disinfectant spraying machines on the trucks and cars in the area, and specialized team will be using a fogging machine, a steam cleaning machine and a disinfectant sprayer compressed machine to sterilise the roads.
The video of this street sanitization took place in Deira near al Manal Center on Friday, under the supervision of officials and leaders
These streets will be thoroughly sterilized during the 11-day disinfection programme:
1. Day 1-
- Naif St
- Al Rigga St
- Al Murraqabat St
- Baniyas St
- Al Khor St
- Al Rasheed St
- Abu Hail St
- Al Maktoum St
- Al Quds St
- Al Nahda St
- Port Saeed St
2. Day 2-
- Souk Deira St
- Al Wahida St
- Hor Al Anz St
- Hor Al Anz East St
- Doha St
- Damascus St
- Beirut St
- Cairo St
- Al Quds St
- Abu Bakr Seddiq St
3. Day 3-
- King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St
- Umm Al Sheif St
- Umm Suqeim St
- Al Hadiqa Street
- Jumeirah St
- 2nd of December St
- Al Thanya St
- Al Safa St
- Al-Badaa St
- Al Manara St
- Al Wasl St
- Trade Center St
- Financial Center St
- Al Mustaqbal St
4. Day 4-
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd
- Financial Center St
- Happiness St
- 2nd Zabeel St
- Oud Metha St
- Al Satwa St
- Sheikh Zayed Road
- Al Khail St
5. Day 5-
- Al Mankhool St
- Al Mina Rd
- Khalid Bin Al Waleed Rd
- Sheikh Rashid Road
- Riyadh St
- Al Seef St
- Al Ghubaiba Rd
- Kuwait St
- Umm Hurair Rd
6. Day 6-
- Amman St
- Khartoum St
- Algeria St
- Tunis St
- Baghdad St
- Halab St
- Beirut St
- Damascus St
- Doha St
7. Day 7-
- Al Khawaneej St
- Rabat St
- Airport Rd
- Al Warqa’a 1 St
- Tripoli St
- Nad Al Hamar Rd
- Ras Al Khor St
- Al Warqa’a 2/3/4 St
- Al Amardi St
8. Day 8-
- Warsan 1 St
- Manama St
- Nad Umm Al Hasa St
- Al Meydan Rd
- International City St
9. Day 9-
- Al Marabea’ St
- Al Asayel St
- Al Barsha St
- Hessa St
- Al Khamila St
- Latifa Bint Hamdan St
- Al Naseem St
- First Al Khail St
- Al Suhool Street
10. Day 10-
- Me’aisam St
- Al Qudra Rd
- Al Fay Rd
- Qarn Al Sabkha Rd
- Al Yalayis St
- Expo Road
- Al Maktoum Airport Rd
11. Day 11-
- Stables St
- Seeh Al-Dahl St
- Seeh Al Salam St
- Al Habab St