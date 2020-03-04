Confirmed: There Are 6 New Coronavirus Cases In The UAE Bringing The Total To 27

There are six new coronavirus cases in the UAE, as announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The patients include two Russians, two Italians, a German and a Colombian.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the numbers via Twitter, bringing the total number of those affected to 27.

The 6 new cases confirmed were reportedly exposed to two technicians on the UAE Tour cycling event

The UAE Tour event that was cancelled last week; due to the discovery of coronavirus cases. All 612 people who were supposed to take part in the UAE Tour were examined following the two tech team’s testing positive for COVID-19.

Schools in the UAE are taking precaution by announcing that all UAE schools would close for four weeks, from Sunday, March 8.