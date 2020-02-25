Coronavirus: Bahrain Has Suspended Flights From Dubai And Sharjah’s Airport For 48 Hours

Bahrain has suspended all its flight from Dubai and Sharjah’s airport on Tuesday for 48 hours due to concerns over coronavirus. Following two confirmed reports of those affected with Covid-19; Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) announced via Twitter that authorities are taking all the necessary steps in ensuring the Covid-19 reduces spread.

Passengers arriving at the airport will be tested and if symptoms persist; they will be transferred immediately to isolation for treatment. Bahrain News Agency confirmed this, with an announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Image Credits: Stock