Coronavirus: Bahrain Has Suspended Flights From Dubai And Sharjah’s Airport For 48 Hours
Bahrain has suspended all its flight from Dubai and Sharjah’s airport on Tuesday for 48 hours due to concerns over coronavirus. Following two confirmed reports of those affected with Covid-19; Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) announced via Twitter that authorities are taking all the necessary steps in ensuring the Covid-19 reduces spread.
Passengers arriving at the airport will be tested and if symptoms persist; they will be transferred immediately to isolation for treatment. Bahrain News Agency confirmed this, with an announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
UAE authorities have announced a travel ban to both Iran and Thailand as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread
“In light of the UAE’s efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens to not travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice.” A statement via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wam.ae.
The statement added that UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry’s call centre on 800 44444, and register on the ministry’s ‘Tawajudi’ service.