BREAKING: Footage Shows A Person Has Been Quarantined At Dubai Mall
Videos and images are going viral on social media showing a person being quarantined at Dubai Mall.
An image shows what looks like a quarantined area in Dubai Mall and further footage shows a person in a wheelchair being wheeled from the mall, along with emergency service personnel in protective yellow clothing.
The internet is linking the footage to the coronavirus, however, authorities have reminded the public not to take heed of social media comments, and to stay up to date with official authorities for accurate information.
A video shared on TikTok shows a person escorted by medical personnel
Netizens are relating the footage to the Coronavirus
However, Lovin Dubai urges readers to follow updates from The Ministry of Health and Prevention for accurate information.
The Ministry has also previously reminded the public to remain calm, adding “the health care system is strong enough to combat the disease”.
The Twitter account has issued emergency numbers, tips to prevent the disease, and it’s also been the account the report the five cases so far.
According to authorities, there are 5 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the UAE so far.