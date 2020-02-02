BREAKING: Footage Shows A Person Has Been Quarantined At Dubai Mall

Videos and images are going viral on social media showing a person being quarantined at Dubai Mall.

An image shows what looks like a quarantined area in Dubai Mall and further footage shows a person in a wheelchair being wheeled from the mall, along with emergency service personnel in protective yellow clothing.

The internet is linking the footage to the coronavirus, however, authorities have reminded the public not to take heed of social media comments, and to stay up to date with official authorities for accurate information.

Follow the MOHAP on Twitter here