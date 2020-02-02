A Fifth Case Of The Coronavirus In The UAE Has Been Confirmed
A fifth person has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the UAE.
The Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the news via Twitter, adding that the patient arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan (where the disease is thought to have originated) and is stable and under medical care.
The post adds that five cases in so far in the UAE prove the efficient methods of surveillance in the country’s health care system.
“The health care system is strong enough to combat the disease”
The ministry has called on the public to rely on official sources of information and avoid giving heed to rumours
Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector.
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 1, 2020
And shared preventative messages, like how to greet people if you have similar symptoms
طريقة السلام والتحية بين الأشخاص أثناء وجود أعراض الأمراض التنفسية كالسعال والعطس من خلال اتباع هذه الارشادات الوقائية
.
.
How to greet people while having respiratory symptoms such as a cough and a cold#فيروس_كورونا_الجديد #فيروس_كورونا#كورونا#corpnavirus#ncov2019 pic.twitter.com/QpQfFYG7GQ
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 31, 2020
The authority shared instructions, should you feel any of the symptoms
في حال ظهور أعراض الإصابة ينصح الالتزام بالتعليمات التالية .
.
In the event of symptoms of infection appear to adhere to the following instructions#فيروس_كورونا_الجديد #فيروس_كورونا#كورونا#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#corpnavirus#ncov2019#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/QY8B8SCBgE
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 31, 2020
Emergency numbers you can contact
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أعلاه
.
.
For medical support or inquiry please contact the above numbers#فيروس_كورونا_الجديد #فيروس_كورونا#كورونا#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#corpnavirus#ncov2019#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/KmicoQITgO
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 31, 2020