A Fifth Case Of The Coronavirus In The UAE Has Been Confirmed

A fifth person has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the news via Twitter, adding that the patient arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan (where the disease is thought to have originated) and is stable and under medical care.

The post adds that five cases in so far in the UAE prove the efficient methods of surveillance in the country’s health care system.

“The health care system is strong enough to combat the disease”