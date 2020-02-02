A Fifth Case Of The Coronavirus In The UAE Has Been Confirmed

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fifth person has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the news via Twitter, adding that the patient arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan (where the disease is thought to have originated) and is stable and under medical care.

The post adds that five cases in so far in the UAE prove the efficient methods of surveillance in the country’s health care system.

“The health care system is strong enough to combat the disease”

The ministry has called on the public to rely on official sources of information and avoid giving heed to rumours

And shared preventative messages, like how to greet people if you have similar symptoms

The authority shared instructions, should you feel any of the symptoms

Emergency numbers you can contact

