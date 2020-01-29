The Coronavirus Has Reached The UAE And The Ministry Has Issued A Statement

A family who travelled from Wuhan, China to the UAE are the first confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the UAE. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MoHap) reported on Twitter that the UAE registered the first case of the virus and affirmed that “the health condition of those infected are stable and they are currently under medical observation.” The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, a city in China and has affected 6,000 people, with numbers on the rise. 132 people have lost their lives to the virus, although no deaths have been reported outside of China.

Concerned residents are reporting the news

First corona virus confirmed in UAE – Health Ministry (GN). Patient had flown in from Wuhan, China – considered to be the epicentre of the virus. Ministry says health facilities are equipped to deal with any new cases. Efficient airport screening in place #ARYtickers — Razia Desai (@raziiia) January 29, 2020

The UAE news agency issued this report this morning The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the first case of new coronavirus in the UAE for members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan. It added that the health condition of those infected is stable and under medical observation. MoHAP confirmed that, in coordination with health authorities and the concerned authorities in the country, it has taken “all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.” “The general health condition is not a cause for concern,”. The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centres in the country are working around the clock to early report any cases of the virus, noting that the health system in the country “works very efficiently and that the ministry is closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tweeted the UAE is closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to maintain the virus