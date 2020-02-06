Patients At ‘High Risk’ Of The Coronavirus In The UAE Will Be Identified By A New System
As the death toll in China has reportedly reached 560, so far, 5 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the UAE.
The most recent updates from the Ministry state the patients are in stable condition.
And as global experts have suggested the virus could become a pandemic, the UAE is putting strict measures in place to stop the spread of the virus here.
Early outbreak systems will link information from 88 facilities to manage the spread of the virus
An ‘early warning system’ has also been put in place in healthcare facilities which have the capacity to manage early potential outbreaks, according to ARN.
Along with a further predictive electronic system to identify patients at high risk, according to the report.
These new measures will standardise treatment, saving time for medical personnel, enabling them to access information at other facilities more quickly.
Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector.
