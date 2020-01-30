The Ministry Confirms That There Is No New Case Of Coronavirus In The UAE

A senior official with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) confirmed that the viral video making rounds at Dragon Mart; saying a new Wuhan coronavirus case had been detected there is untrue.

According to Khaleej Times, Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, the Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centers and Clinics sector at the Ministry of Health says the video, showing health professionals in yellow hazmat suits, protective masks and gear, was conducting some training exercise, and that it is ‘nothing to worry about.’

Other than the family of four reported yesterday, there are no other confirmed cases of the virus in the country and that people need not worry.