The Family Of 4 Infected With The Coronavirus In The UAE Arrived On January 16
A Chinese family of four are the first to fall ill to the coronavirus in the UAE.
The family arrived from Wuhan, China (the city the disease is thought to have originated) on January 16, with the grandmother only displaying the symptoms eight days later.
UAE authorities are working to curb the spread in the UAE, scroll for preventative measure flyers released by authorities today.
Jon Gambrell from the Associated Press tweeted the family of four arrived here on January 16, and that one member of the family only started showing symptoms on January 23
An Emirati health official tells the @AP the four Chinese tourists sick with the new #coronavirus in the UAE arrived here Jan. 16 on vacation; their grandmother only showed symptoms on Jan. 23.
— Jon Gambrell جون (@jongambrellAP) January 29, 2020
Authorities are working to trace their steps since arriving in the UAE
Dr. Hussein al-Rand, an assistant undersecretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, declined to say which airline the family took, nor the cities they visited. He said authorities were tracing their steps while in this nation home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
— Jon Gambrell جون (@jongambrellAP) January 29, 2020
UAE authorities urged any residents travelling to China to postpone ‘except in cases of extreme necessity’
في ظل ما تشهده عدة دول من انتشار لفيروس الالتهاب الرئوي الجديد "كورونا"، وحرصاً من وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي على سلامة المواطنين، تدعو وزارة الخارجية مواطني الدولة بتأجيل السفر الى جمهورية الصين الشعبية إلا في حالات الضرورة القصوى.
— وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) January 26, 2020
Preventative awareness messages have been issued
In order to follow preventive health measures, we invite you to view the awareness messages about the new Corona virus in China#mohap_uae#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UuNITTOsMx
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 29, 2020