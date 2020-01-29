The Family Of 4 Infected With The Coronavirus In The UAE Arrived On January 16

A Chinese family of four are the first to fall ill to the coronavirus in the UAE.

The family arrived from Wuhan, China (the city the disease is thought to have originated) on January 16, with the grandmother only displaying the symptoms eight days later.

UAE authorities are working to curb the spread in the UAE, scroll for preventative measure flyers released by authorities today.

Jon Gambrell from the Associated Press tweeted the family of four arrived here on January 16, and that one member of the family only started showing symptoms on January 23