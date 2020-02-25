The UAE Issues Travel Bans To Two Countries Amid Growing Covid-19 Outbreak Concerns

UAE authorities have announced a travel ban to both Iran and Thailand as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread.

“In light of the UAE’s efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens to not travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice.” A statement via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wam.ae.

The statement added that UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry’s call centre on 800 44444, and register on the ministry’s ‘Tawajudi’ service.