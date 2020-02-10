This Announcement Follows The News That The Cost Of Living In Dubai Will Be Reduced
Last week, following an Executive Council meeting, a new package of fee waivers for various government fees was announced by HH Sheikh Hamdan.
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai announced a number of government charges will be abolished including medical training activities, school awareness campaigns and the entry fees to public libraries.
Now, a report has brought more clarity, announcing that 2,356 admin fees in total were reviewed across 5 sectors; health, economic, marine, social and infrastructure.
Also, legislation was introduced to regulate the introduction of new admin fees, aimed at reducing the financial burden on the public and investors, and therefore support Dubai as a business hub.
From health services to entrance fees for public entertainment
The report from BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, detailed the following five sectors which will notice a drop in government fees and added that further details will be revealed.
- The Health sector: Fees for medical training and education activities, school’s awareness campaigns, health services & first aid.
- The Economic sector: Sales fees for goods, contracts, services, promotions, and property rentals, and fees for a set of permits, licenses, and tickets related to commercial and tourism activities, etc.
- The Maritime sector: services related to the issuance of residencies, establishment certificates, and business cards.
- The Social sector: entrance fees for entertainment and service facilities such as heritage sites, public libraries, and others.
- The Infrastructure sector: some engineering supervision services, electronic registration, vehicle traffic, and others.
Dubai works to continuously improve legislation to keep pace with a changing business environment
“The role of the government is to promote Dubai to the rank of the most advanced and happiest cities in the world. It is also tasked with serving the people and providing a conducive environment to achieve the wellbeing of the members of society and cement happiness. That is why we need to periodically review the existing legislation and policies to keep pace with the changes and maintain the sustainability of our development journey.” HH Sheikh Hamdan