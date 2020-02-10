This Announcement Follows The News That The Cost Of Living In Dubai Will Be Reduced

Last week, following an Executive Council meeting, a new package of fee waivers for various government fees was announced by HH Sheikh Hamdan.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai announced a number of government charges will be abolished including medical training activities, school awareness campaigns and the entry fees to public libraries.

Now, a report has brought more clarity, announcing that 2,356 admin fees in total were reviewed across 5 sectors; health, economic, marine, social and infrastructure.

Also, legislation was introduced to regulate the introduction of new admin fees, aimed at reducing the financial burden on the public and investors, and therefore support Dubai as a business hub.